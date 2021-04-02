Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 91.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,316 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Novanta were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novanta by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta stock opened at $134.86 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $146.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.42 and a 200 day moving average of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 116.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.