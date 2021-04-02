Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $95,000 Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Chart Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Chart Industries by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 18,862 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,295,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Chart Industries by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,232,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,168,000 after buying an additional 235,296 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,888,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries stock opened at $145.59 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $166.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.13.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.