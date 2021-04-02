Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $76,000 in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NextCure by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after acquiring an additional 285,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NextCure by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,068,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 736,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 92,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 11,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000. 66.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextCure alerts:

Shares of NextCure stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. NextCure, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $40.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $278.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.73 and a current ratio of 51.73.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Analysts predict that NextCure, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXTC. Bank of America downgraded NextCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NextCure Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC).

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.