Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $125,000 Investment in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 145.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $179.73 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $113,189.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,403.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $72,460,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,187 shares of company stock worth $82,715,148 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.