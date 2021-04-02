Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 189 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Children’s Place by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,751,000 after purchasing an additional 168,849 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Children’s Place by 76.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 152,030 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The Children’s Place by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Children’s Place by 20.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,663 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $85.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.27.

The Children’s Place Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.