Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 4,279 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMD. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sidoti lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

NYSE CMD opened at $81.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day moving average is $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Cantel Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

