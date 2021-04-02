Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the February 28th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil stock remained flat at $$6.10 during trading hours on Friday. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59.

Get Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil alerts:

About Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil

Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas. The company produces oil in Western and Eastern Siberia, Volga-and Ural Regions, Far East, Timan-Pechora, Krasnodar Region, and the shelf of Russian seas, including Arctic shelf, as well as in Latin America; and has assets located in Russia and internationally comprising Venezuela, Cuba, Canada, the United States, Brazil, Norway, Germany, Italy, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Vietnam, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Armenia, Belarus, Ukraine, Egypt, Mozambique, Iraq, and Indonesia.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.