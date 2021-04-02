Purus Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.69 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,439 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.2% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,929.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,161.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,889.15 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,123.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,169.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

