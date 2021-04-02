PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King lowered PVH from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.76.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock opened at $100.98 on Thursday. PVH has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in PVH by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.