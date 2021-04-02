PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $112.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim increased their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $100.98 on Thursday. PVH has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in PVH by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

