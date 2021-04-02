Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $9.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.35. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s FY2021 earnings at $36.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $32.45 EPS.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on GS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

GS opened at $327.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $141.67 and a 1 year high of $356.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.