Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Brookline Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $16.44.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

In related news, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,500 shares of company stock worth $1,518,440. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

