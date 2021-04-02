Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Increased by DA Davidson

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) – DA Davidson raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Carter Bankshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $16.25 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

CARE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

CARE stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. Carter Bankshares has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARE. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 225.9% during the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 228,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 158,292 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 246,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 96,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

