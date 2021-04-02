Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Raised by Analyst

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of County Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for County Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%.

ICBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group raised shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of ICBK opened at $23.99 on Thursday. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $146.67 million, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.