Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Cut by Analyst

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Customers Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.88. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CUBI. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.69 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $7,018,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,166,000 after acquiring an additional 133,435 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 72,232 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $654,493.75. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $37,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,138. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

