Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Decreased by Analyst

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Danimer Scientific in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of DNMR stock opened at $37.52 on Thursday. Danimer Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $3,189,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $52,897,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $588,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

