Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Boosted by Wedbush (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

FRX stock opened at C$7.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$204.64 million and a P/E ratio of -9.46. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$6.29 and a 12 month high of C$14.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.58.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

