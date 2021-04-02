Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Cut by Analyst

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Invacare in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.31). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Invacare’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.60 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IVC. TheStreet upgraded Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of IVC opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $286.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Invacare has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invacare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,250,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after buying an additional 210,379 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Invacare by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,294,000 after buying an additional 137,200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Invacare by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,977,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invacare by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 103,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invacare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 904,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $74,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,379.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $91,245. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

