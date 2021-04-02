Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OCFC. Boenning Scattergood raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $23.79 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 60,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 46,887 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

