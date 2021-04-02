Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Raised by Analyst

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Preferred Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of PFBC opened at $64.82 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.23.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

