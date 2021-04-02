Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – DA Davidson raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of TSC opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $772.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

