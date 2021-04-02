Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Lifted by Piper Sandler

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for WesBanco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WesBanco’s FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WSBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $36.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average is $29.13.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,645,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,860.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,164 shares of company stock valued at $931,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.