Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Lifted by Analyst

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $301.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.77 and a 200 day moving average of $335.74. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $177.77 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

