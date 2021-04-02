Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Decreased by Analyst

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Washington Federal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.60 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,497,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,555,000 after purchasing an additional 77,223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the third quarter worth about $241,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

