Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NTB stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.98. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $41.36.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.27 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 594.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,881,000 after acquiring an additional 41,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 47.70%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

