Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Issued By Piper Sandler

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Orrstown Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ORRF. Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $263.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.92. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.35. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $30.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. bought 1,411 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.31 per share, with a total value of $25,835.41. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,321.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 3,596 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $64,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,026.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,102,000 after acquiring an additional 33,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 29,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

