Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Decreased by Northcoast Research

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.81. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.05 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $317.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.70. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $249.13 and a 52-week high of $363.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,842.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,466 shares of company stock worth $2,651,182. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.