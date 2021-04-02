Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Private Bancorp of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Private Bancorp of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBAM opened at $24.00 on Friday. Private Bancorp of America has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $16.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit, overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

