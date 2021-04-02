Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Decreased by Analyst

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First BanCorp. in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of FBP opened at $11.43 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $207.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.61 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First BanCorp. by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First BanCorp. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in First BanCorp. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 494,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in First BanCorp. by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,115,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 654,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

