Qitmeer 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $325,484.00 (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Qitmeer has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qitmeer has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $325,484.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qitmeer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00068707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.91 or 0.00293617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.17 or 0.00764095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00089979 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00028960 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010158 BTC.

About Qitmeer

Qitmeer’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 171,083,890 coins. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qitmeer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

