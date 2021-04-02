QLC Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.14 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $27.49 million and $1.14 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00069631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.29 or 0.00293667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.40 or 0.00754549 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00089313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00029266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010100 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.