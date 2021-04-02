Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,631 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $23,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after acquiring an additional 91,316 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after acquiring an additional 55,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on QRVO. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.09.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $192.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $194.28.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.