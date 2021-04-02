Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.26 Million

Analysts predict that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will post $20.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.69 million and the highest is $22.74 million. Quanterix reported sales of $15.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $94.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.89 million to $102.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $123.20 million, with estimates ranging from $115.86 million to $132.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quanterix.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

QTRX stock traded up $2.98 on Friday, hitting $61.45. 384,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,069. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $154,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $132,176.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,254,692. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Quanterix by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Quanterix by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,028,000 after purchasing an additional 371,269 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanterix (QTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.