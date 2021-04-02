Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Now Covered by Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Radiant Logistics has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLGT. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 322,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 49,342 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics during the third quarter valued at $578,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Radiant Logistics by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 36.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

