Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Short Interest Down 14.4% in March

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the February 28th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of METC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. 50,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,189. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $187.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. Research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,398 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 370,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 35,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on METC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ramaco Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

