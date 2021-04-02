Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,772.00

Shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,772 ($23.15) and last traded at GBX 1,760 ($22.99), with a volume of 86462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,744 ($22.79).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RAT. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,904.14 ($24.88).

The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,623.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,570.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 47 ($0.61) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 1.47%.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

