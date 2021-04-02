Raymond James Analysts Give Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) a C$1.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$1.00 target price on Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

LXE has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Leucrotta Exploration from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

Shares of LXE stock opened at C$0.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40. Leucrotta Exploration has a 12 month low of C$0.25 and a 12 month high of C$0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

About Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.