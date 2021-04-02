Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 33 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,178 shares of company stock worth $20,759,124. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $500.95 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $259.37 and a 1 year high of $530.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $467.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

