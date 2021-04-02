Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 3,462 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $608.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KRP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.56.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

