Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 46,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in MarineMax by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 39,829 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MarineMax by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 178,073 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 182,279 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in MarineMax by 426.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 322,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 38.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 78,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $115,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,142.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,665.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $1,919,780. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HZO opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

