Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 129.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 320.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average of $66.22. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $78.31.

