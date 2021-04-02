Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.31.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.79 and a 52 week high of $92.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $249,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,990,668 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

