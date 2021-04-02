Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.60 Million Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,631,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,014,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 779,373 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 862,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 62,455 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 500,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 51,502.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 463,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 462,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Shares of NYSE:FSKR opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $20.37.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.