Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $1.65 Million in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Natera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NTRA stock opened at $102.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $110,744.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,525,908.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $47,057.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,773,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,719. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

