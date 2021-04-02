Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 143 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Fulgent Genetics worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 118.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 878,154 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 61.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLGT opened at $100.45 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.42.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

