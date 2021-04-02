Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,631 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:THG opened at $130.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.06 and its 200-day moving average is $112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.79 and a 52 week high of $133.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

