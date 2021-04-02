Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,558 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,866 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 459,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,584 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

RYN opened at $33.59 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 104.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

