Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 8,086 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,086 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Garland G. Gaspard purchased 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $453.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.51 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. Analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

