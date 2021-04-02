Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,131 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 312.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 176,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after buying an additional 133,947 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

KRNT stock opened at $100.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -626.31 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.42. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRNT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

