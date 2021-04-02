Raymond James Increases Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $32.50

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BLMN has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.34.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $812.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 143,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,373,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,967,000 after acquiring an additional 392,895 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.